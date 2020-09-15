Miner dies after crushed by falling tree

A 29-year-old miner of Pomeroon, Region Two is now dead after he was crushed by a falling tree.

Marques Cornelius was at the Big Hope Backdam at around 10:35hrs prospecting the area when the tree fell and pinned him down.

Workers immediately went to help him and upon removing him from under the tree observed that he was lifeless with blood exiting his ears.

The employer immediately placed the man into his motor vehicle and took the body to the 70km Police Outpost where it was then escorted to the Suddie Public Hospital and examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced him dead.