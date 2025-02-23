Miner dies after being struck in the head by falling tree

Harry Critchlow, a 56-year-old male miner of Eccles, East Bank Demerara, is now dead after he was struck in the head by a falling tree stump.

The incident occurred at about 10:00hrs on Saturday at Thomas Island, Puruni River in Region Seven.

According to police repots, Critchlow was employed at the Thomas Island mining site.

At about 10:00hrs on Saturday, Critchlow was working in the mining pit when a tree stump fell and struck him on the head, rendering him unconscious. The injury sustained proved fatal and caused his death. The incident was reported to Sherwin Herman, the owner of the mining operations, at approximately 11:00 hrs on the same day while he was at his camp.

Police say several individuals working in the mining pit at the time of the incident were interviewed by detectives and they confirmed witnessing the event as described and provided formal statements.

Following the completion of the initial investigation, the body was escorted from the incident site to the Itaballi Landing at 02:00 hrs this morning.

The investigation is ongoing.

--- ---