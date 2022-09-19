Miner dies after being pinned by falling tree

A 24-year-old miner of Lethem, Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Essequibo) is now dead after he was pinned by a falling tree on Saturday.

Troy Prudencio met his demise at around 13:22h whilst working at Gold Finger Landing, Cuyuni River.

Reports are that Prudencio and two other workers, age 31 and 25, were in a camp cooking. At that time, there were several gusts of heavy winds and subsequently they heard the sound of a tree falling.

Prudencio and the other two workers scampered to get out of the camp to safety but the young man did not make it out in time and was pinned by a falling tree.

The other two workers immediately removed the tree that pinned their co-worker, who was motionless at that time. They then took him to the Aurora Gold Mine where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are in progress.