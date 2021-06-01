Miner crushed to death by falling tree

A man is now dead while two others are injured after they were hit by a falling tree at Sandhill Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is Olrick Matthews, a miner of Port Kaituma, North West District.

The injured men are 40-year-old Bryan Richard, a miner of Pomeroon River and 49-year-old Edwin Garraway of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara.

At around 12:45hrs on Monday, the three miners were at a mining operation when a heavy downpour of rain, coupled with high winds, caused a tree to be uprooted and fall into the mining pit.

As a result, the tree struck three miners who were working at the time.

The other workers ran to their assistance and upon examination, Matthews was motionless.

A report was made and the body was escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at 23:00hrs.

Garraway received a fractured left hand while Richard received lacerations to his forehead.

Both are presently seeking medical attention at the Bartica Regional Hospital.