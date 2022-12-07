Miner chopped to death, brother critical after mining camp attack

A 32-year-old gold miner was on Tuesday morning chopped to death and his brother is left battling for his life after they came under attack by another miner at a mining camp in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is Raphael Cadogan, while his injured brother is Klive Cadogan, both from the mining town of Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Reports are that the brothers and another miner had gotten into a heated argument at the Hopkinson Mining Camp in Aurora on Monday, which later led to a fight.

Klive Cadogan was allegedly the first to get involved in a fight with the miner, and in a bid to represent his brother, Raphael Cadogan intervened.

Raphael Cadogan allegedly told the attacker to desist from hitting his brother, and in response, the man turned his attention to him and they got into an argument. This led to Raphael also joining the fight.

Following the altercation, the two brothers reportedly left the area and went to their camp where they fell asleep. However, while asleep, they were attacked by the miner with whom they had the confrontation earlier in the day.

The suspect brutally chopped the brothers about their bodies, but Raphael’s chops were fatal.

Klive, on the other hand, was rushed to the hospital, where he remains hospitalised in critical condition. Police have since launched an investigation.