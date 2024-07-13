Miner charged for killing 21-Y-O Venezuelan man

A 23-year-old miner has been remanded to prison for hacking another young man to death during a drunken row last week. Williams Andres Ugas Amudarain of Quartz Stone Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) was charged on Thursday (July 11th, 2024) with the murder of Adrian Williams, a 21-year-old Miner and Venezuelan national of San Martin, Cuyuni River, and Quartzstone Landing.

Amudarain appeared at the Bartica Magistrate Court before Her Worship Faith McGusty. He was not required to plead to the charge and was remanded to prison.

The matter was adjourned to August 9, 2024.

Police had reported that on the evening of July 5, the two young men were imbibing at a shop in Quartzstone Landing. Sometime after, the two men were involved in a scuffle and residents witnessed Amudarain standing over an injured Williams with a cutlass.

--- ---