Miner busted with over 2000 grams of ganja at Jumbie Backdam

A 32-year-old miner was on Monday busted with a quantity of ganja at Jumbie Backdam, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

According to the Police, on the day in question at about 11:00h, a party of Police were on patrol duty when the suspect was observed riding a Honda motorcycle, CK 5145, with several bulky black plastic bags on his lap.

The suspect was signalled to stop his vehicle but he refused and instead, turned in the opposite direction and rode off at a fast rate of speed.

However, the Police gave chase and the suspect was intercepted. A search was conducted on his person and on the five plastic bags that he was carrying at the time.

The bags were opened in his presence and the cannabis was unearthed. He was arrested and taken to the Mahdia Police Station where the ganja was weighed in his presence and amounted to 2620 grams.

He is expected to be charged shortly.