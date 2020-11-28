Miner busted with ganja at Itaballi

A 22-year-old miner was arrested after he was found with a quantity of marijuana in his possession on Friday at the Itaballi Checkpoint, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The suspect, who hails from Block 22 Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice), was found with 545g of marijuana which was neatly packed in Ziploc bags.

Police in a statement said at around 11:11h on the day in question, ranks of the Itaballi Police Checkpoint conducted a search on a motor lorry and its occupants.

During the search, a black plastic bag was found, which, when opened, contained three scotch-taped plastic parcels and 55 small Ziploc plastic parcels. The parcels were opened in the presence of the miner and proved to be cannabis.

The suspect was immediately cautioned, told of the offence committed and arrested. He later admitted ownership of the items. He remains in Police custody at Bartica Police Station, pending charges.