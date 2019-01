A 30-year-old miner of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was about 08:38h on Friday busted by Police officers in F Division (interior locations) on patrol duty on the Arau Mountain Top, Cuyuni River, Region 7.

Based on information received, a search was conducted on the miner, who was reportedly acting in a suspicious manner, that unearthed an unlicenced firearm with a magazine and a live round.

The suspect is being processed for court.