Miner arrested after threatening to kill dredge owner

A 33-year-old miner of Post Office Street, Grove East Bank Demerara (EBD), has landed himself in hot water after he allegedly threatened to kill Darrel “Gaza” Obermuller – a dredge owner.

Inews understands that on Thursday, the suspect reportedly went to Obermuller mining camp located at Quartzstone Backdam, Cuyuni River, Region Seven (Cuyuni – Mazaruni), where he made the threat.

After the incident, a report was made to the Bartica Police Station, and a team of ranks went in search of him at the mining camp.

On arrival at the location, lawmen were informed that the suspect had just left after he reportedly came looking for the victim.

Nevertheless, ranks lie in wait at the camp. Shortly after, the suspect returned at the camp where he was accosted by the ranks who conducted a search on his person and unearthed an unlicensed black 9mm Pietro Beretta Pistol and 3 live rounds.

An investigation is ongoing.