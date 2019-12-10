Miner accused of attempting to murder cousin granted bail

A 21-year-old miner was on Monday taken to the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where he was arraigned for the attempted murder committed on his cousin during a misunderstanding.

Treshan Thomas of Baramita, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini), appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleged that on December 2, 2019, at Baramita, NWD, with intent to commit murder, he wounded Kevon David.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, the men were at a camp when they had a misunderstanding, during which Thomas pulled out a knife from the waist of his pants and dealt his cousin several stabs to his left arm and upper abdomen.

The injured man reportedly collapsed to the ground and was subsequently picked up and rushed to a health centre and due to the injuries he sustained, he was air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains a patient.

The matter was reported and Thomas was arrested and charged for the offence.

The prosecutor highlighted that the victim’s injuries are life-threatening and will cause permanent disability. Thomas was released on G$150,000 bail.

The bail condition is that he has to report to the Matthews Ridge Police Station every Friday until the hearing and determination of the Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

He is slated to make his next court appearance on February 4, 2020, at the Matthews Ridge Magistrate’s Court.