Miner accidentally shot during drunken brawl

A miner is now nursing an injury to his left instep after he was accidentally shot during an argument on Tuesday at Chi-Chi Backdam, North West District (NWD).

The injured man has been identified as 34-year-old Lloyd London of Heaven Hill, Matthews Ridge, NWD.

Based on information received, on Monday at about 21:00h, the now injured man and a co-worker were consuming alcohol at a shop owned by the suspect. However, at about 03:00h, the co-worker got into a heated argument with the suspect, who ran into his shop, armed himself with a handgun and returned.

He then discharged a round in the direction of the co-worker but it missed him and instead struck London on his left instep.

London was rushed to the Port Kaituma District Hospital by a public-spirited citizen where he was admitted a patient at the said hospital.

His condition is regarded as stable. Up to press time, the suspect was not arrested.