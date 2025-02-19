Min. Persaud condemns retraumatisation of child victims by ‘self-styled influencers & social activists’

See statement from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security:

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security unequivocally condemns the appalling increase in the retraumatisation of child victims of sexual violence and assault. This grave injustice demands immediate and decisive action by law enforcement and the Childcare and Protection Agency.

The ministry is deeply concerned about the recent and multiple social media posts and interviews, often purportedly intended to raise awareness of alleged sexual violence or abuse, which, in reality, inflict further, often irreparable, harm upon already vulnerable children.

While the stated aim of these posts may be to highlight these critical issues, such actions, particularly those perpetrated by several self-styled “influencers” and “social activists,” only serve to endanger and emotionally distress children by forcing them to relive traumatic experiences.

It must be noted that failure to report or exploit these issues causes unnecessary delays and harm to the child and the case.

The minister of Human Services and Social Security, Hon. Dr. Vindhya Persaud, said that this practice is quite unacceptable.

“Retraumatising a child is not right, irrespective of who you are. I have noticed persons bringing children on social media to recount their abuse, this act is not only despicable but also reprehensible and must cease immediately,” the minister said.

The ministry recognises the devastating impact of retraumatisation on children’s emotional and mental well-being. To combat this, it has implemented a series of robust reporting mechanisms designed to protect children and ensure they receive the necessary support and care.

Upon notification of such cases, the Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA) will immediately intervene. A crucial component of this intervention is a private forensic interview conducted by trained professionals.

“This specialised process is specifically designed to minimise the risk of retraumatisation and prioritise the child’s emotional and psychological welfare,” Minister Persaud added.

A child’s traumatic story is not a commodity to be exploited for popularity or social media engagement. These vulnerable individuals deserve our utmost protection and compassion, not further victimisation.

The ministry implores all members of the public to prioritise the well-being of children above all else.

The ministry urges anyone aware of child abuse or neglect to utilise the comprehensive reporting mechanisms we have established. These confidential channels ensure that reports are handled with sensitivity and prompt action.

Reports can be made through the following avenues:

914 Hotline: This dedicated hotline provides immediate access to trained professionals who can offer support and guidance.

This dedicated hotline provides immediate access to trained professionals who can offer support and guidance. Direct Police Report: Law enforcement is a crucial partner in protecting children, and direct reporting to the police is encouraged.

Law enforcement is a crucial partner in protecting children, and direct reporting to the police is encouraged. Childcare and Protection Agency (CPA): The CPA is the primary agency responsible for investigating and addressing child abuse and neglect. Reports can be made directly to the CPA on its hotline 227-0979

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting children and ensuring their safety and well-being. We will continue to work tirelessly to prevent the retraumatisation of child victims.

