Millions in jewellery and cash stolen as gunmen invade DaSilva Street business

Millions of dollars in jewellery and cash were on Wednesday night stolen as armed bandits invaded a business establishment located at DaSilva Street, Newtown, Kitty, Georgetown.

The robbery occurred at around 20:45hrs and was committed by three men, all of whom were armed with guns.

Reports are that a goldsmith was at his business entity tending to four customers when the bandits stormed the premises and demanded that everyone hand over their valuables.

After collecting the loot, the suspects them made good their escape on two motorcycles.

The goldsmith was robbed of a quantity of gold jewellery worth $1.2M.

The first customer was robbed of a gold chain valued $70,000 while the second customer was robbed of a cellphone valued $40,000 and a silver chain valued $30,000.

The third customer was robbed of a gold chain valued $40,000, five gold rings valued $400,000, two gold bands valued $180,000, and a silver band valued $30,000.

The fourth customer was robbed of USD$2,200 and G$180,000 in cash as well as two gold anklets worth $200,000, two gold chains valued $80,000, three pairs of gold bangles worth $270,000, and a phone worth TT$2,5000.