Milestone Achieved: 500 million barrels of oil produced from Stabroek Block

See full statement from ExxonMobil Guyana

Georgetown, Guyana – ExxonMobil Guyana and its Stabroek block co-venturers, Hess and CNOOC, today announced they reached 500 million barrels of oil produced from Guyana’s offshore Stabroek block. Their industry-leading pace of development enabled this production milestone less than five years after Guyana became an oil-producing nation.

“Our unrivaled success in developing Guyana’s oil resources at an industry-leading pace, cost and environmental performance is built on close collaboration with the government of Guyana, as well as our co-venturers, suppliers and contractors,” said ExxonMobil Guyana President Alistair Routledge. “We remain committed to Guyana for the long-term and look forward to continue delivering for the country.”

ExxonMobil Guyana, Hess and CNOOC have committed nearly US $55 billion to develop six government-sanctioned projects on Guyana’s offshore Stabroek block. The first three projects – Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2 and Payara – are averaging more than 650,000 barrels of oil per day in production. Plans are in place to grow production capacity to more than 1.3 million barrels of oil per day by the end of 2027, when the ExxonMobil Guyana-led consortium anticipates having all six projects up and running offshore.

Oil production will generate tens of billions of dollars of revenue and significant economic development for Guyana. Since first production in December 2019, more than US $5.4 billion in oil revenues and royalties have been paid into the Guyana Natural Resource Fund. More than 6,000 Guyanese support the Stabroek block operations, which is nearly 70% of the industry workforce locally.

ExxonMobil affiliate ExxonMobil Guyana Limited is operator and holds 45% interest in the Stabroek block. Hess Guyana Exploration Ltd. holds 30% interest, and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited holds 25% interest.

