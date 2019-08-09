Mexico violence: Nine bodies found hanging from bridge

[BBC] Mexican police have found the bodies of nine people hanging from a bridge and seven more corpses hacked up and dumped on the road.

The massacre in the city of Uruapan in the western Michoacán state is thought to be gang-related, prosecutors say.

A banner hanging from the bridge reportedly bore the initials of one of Mexico’s most powerful drug cartels.

Criminals have previously hung the bodies of their murdered victims in public to intimidate rival gangs.

“There is a turf war between the [local] cells of different criminal groups,” state prosecutor Adrian López told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

Mr López said the gangs, which he did not name, are “fighting for territorial control over the production, distribution and consumption of drugs”.

