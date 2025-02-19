Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce launched

The Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce was officially launched at the Guyana Energy Conference & Supply Chain Expo 2025, marking a major milestone in strengthening trade and investment between the two nations.

The Chamber will serve as a key platform for fostering business collaboration, with a strong focus on energy, infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing. Leaders from both countries emphasized the Chamber’s role in facilitating partnerships, market expansion, and knowledge sharing.

Speaking on the memorable event, Chief Investment Officer Dr. Peter Ramsaroop said he is proud to see Mexico and Guyana set the stage for a new form of relationship as he believes Mexico brings significant value to the Guyana project noting that they’ve been in the business for a long time in manufacturing, logistics and oil and gas, among others.

Dr. Ramsaroop urged Guyanese businesses to actively join the chambers, emphasizing that the government is keen on Mexico establishing operations in the country. He pledged to do his best to facilitate a smooth transition, foster local partnerships, and support project development, assuring that his office is committed to assisting in every possible way.

Additionally, Mexican Ambassador to Guyana, Mauricio Vizcaíno Crespo, expressed his happiness at the historical event being materialized as he highlighted the significance of establishing this chamber, following discussions with the Guyanese and Mexican private sectors.

Ambassador Vizcaíno reaffirmed the Mexican government’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties, including efforts to waive visa requirements for travel between Mexico and Guyana. He stressed that such initiatives, along with improved connections, are aimed at making business easier for all.

Additionally, President of the Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, Ricardo Magana said Mexico is making a commitment to economic growth, investment and collaboration between the two nations.

“I want to be clear Mexico and Guyana are both open and ready for business, our economies are eager, our entrepreneurs are ambitious and our governments are committed to investment and trade.”

Magana also mentioned that the “Mexico-Guyana Chamber will be a bridge to connecting ambassadors, businesses and missionaries, fostering and strengthening diplomatic ties and unlocking new opportunities in industries.”

The launch of the Mexico-Guyana Chamber of Commerce marks the beginning of a new era of economic cooperation and strategic partnership between the two nations. This initiative will strengthen trade ties, help businesses grow, collaborate on key projects, and boost both economies.

--- ---