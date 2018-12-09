Mexican model crowned Miss World 2018

A Mexican model and volunteer was crowned Miss World at a glitzy event on the tropical Chinese island of Hainan on Saturday.

She was crowned as the 68th Miss World by last year’s winner, Manushi Chhillar, in the coastal city of Sanya.

Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de Leon, 26, has a degree in international business, volunteers for “Migrantes en el Camino” and is on the board of directors of a rehab centre for girls, according to the Miss World website.

The colourful ceremony included US group Sister Sledge performing their 1979 disco anthem “We Are Family.”

First runner up was Thailand’s Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan, a 20-year-old studying business administration.

Miss Belarus Maria Vasilevich, Miss Jamaica Kadijah Robinson and Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo were also among the final five.

It is the eighth time the Miss World final has been held in Sanya, which first hosted the pageant in 2003.

At the finals three years ago controversy erupted as officials in Hong Kong stopped Miss Canada, Anastasia Lin, from boarding a plane bound for Sanya, telling her she would not receive a visa. (NDTV)