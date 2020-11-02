Meten-Meer-Zorg youth murdered

Police are investigating the murder of 20-year-old Keron Williams, a labourer of Meten- Meer- Zorg, Ocean Garden, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The incident occurred at around 17:15hrs on Sunday.

Reports are that Williams and a suspect known as “Grasie” were imbibing in the area.

Some 30 minutes later, the victim was discovered with injuries to his left shoulder.

He was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries about 17:20hrs.

Persons were questioned in relation to the incident, but no useful information was received.

The suspect is being sought by the police. Investigations are still ongoing.