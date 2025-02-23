Messages on Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary

Let us embrace the spirit of togetherness that Mashramani represents – PPP

On this momentous occasion of Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) extends heartfelt greetings to all Guyanese at home and abroad.

Today, we celebrate our nation’s rich history and the enduring spirit of unity, resilience, and progress that defines us as a people.

Fifty-five years ago, Guyana took a bold step toward self-rule, marking a pivotal chapter in our journey as a sovereign nation. This historic milestone was a testament to our collective determination to uphold national sovereignty, democracy, and the rule of law.

As we reflect on our past, we reaffirm the PPP’s unwavering commitment to the core values that have defined our Party and guided our actions for decades. We continue to champion democracy, advocating for free and fair elections, political participation, and the protection of human rights while standing firm against authoritarianism. Our pro-people approach continues to drive us to pursue social justice, equality, and inclusivity, ensuring that all Guyanese have access to fundamental rights and services. We remain unwavering in our commitment to pro-growth and development, fostering economic opportunities, job creation, and the equitable use of our national patrimony for the benefit of all. Embracing ethnic, religious, and cultural harmony, we continue to strive to build a cohesive and inclusive national identity rooted in unity. Guided by progressive values, we reaffirm our continued commitment to advocate for sustainable development, environmental protection, and technological advancement while empowering women, youth, and vulnerable groups.

These values are the foundation of our mission to create a just, democratic, and prosperous society for all Guyanese.

Through challenges and triumphs alike, we have remained steadfast in our mission to build a prosperous, multi-ethnic, and competitive nation—a nation where every citizen, regardless of race, political affiliation, gender of class, has an equal opportunity to thrive and contribute to our shared success as a nation.

As defenders of national sovereignty, we remain resolute in protecting Guyana’s territorial integrity. In the face of external threats and aggression, we stand firm in defence of our beloved homeland, ensuring that every inch of our land remains protected by a strong, united people and a government prioritising national security, diplomacy, and the rule of law.

Mashramani, with its vibrant colours, music, and celebrations, embodies the spirit of resilience, unity, and triumph that defines both the PPP and the Guyanese people. It is a time to reflect on how far we have come and to renew our focus on the work ahead.

Guyana’s ongoing transformation is no accident—it is the result of visionary leadership, a government that delivers on its promises, and the collective efforts of a determined people. The remarkable fulfilment of our 2020 manifesto, even before the end of President Dr Mohammed Irfaan Ali’s first term, stands as a testament to this progress.

As we look forward to Mashramani 2025, let us embrace the spirit of togetherness that this festival represents. Let this occasion’s energy, camaraderie, and national pride inspire us to continue building a future that reflects our highest aspirations.

We can achieve even greater heights together, ensuring that Guyana remains a beacon of hope, opportunity, and unity for future generations.

Happy Mashramani to all!

Long live the Cooperative Republic of Guyana!

“Transformation and growth – a fitting reflection of Guyana’s journey as a Republic” – PNCR/APNU

The number 55 symbolizes transformation and growth – a fitting reflection of Guyana’s journey as a Republic.

On the 23rd February 1970, under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Linden Forbes Sampson Burnham, Guyana finally broke free from colonial ties, rising like a Phoenix to forge her own identity as the world’s only Cooperative Republic. This was more than a constitutional shift, it was a bold declaration that we were ready to chart our own course, build our own economy, and ensure equality and equity in the distribution of the vast wealth of this, our Motherland.

The journey has not been easy. We faced international pressures, economic barriers, and the constant undermining of our sovereignty. Yet, Guyana stood firm…

But the spirit of our ancestors – resilient, determined and unyielding – beckons us to keep up the struggle for a better Guyana.

At 55, we are called to commit to real transformation – electing a government that puts Guyanese first, one that invests in education, healthcare, social welfare, and ending poverty and lifting living standards because no investment in our people is ever too great…

Happy 55th Republic Anniversary, Guyana!

55th Republic Anniversary is an occasion for both celebration & reflection – AFC

The Alliance For Change extends warm greetings to all Guyanese, those at home and in the Diaspora on the occasion of the 55th anniversary of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana. This is an occasion for both celebration and reflection. Today, the Golden Arrowhead will be hoisted and the Mash Bands will take to the streets in colourful displays of our evolution as a nation. In their own manner, Guyanese from all walks of life will celebrate this milestone.

The bold step taken in 1970 to declare Guyana a Republic, was not only an assertion of true independence but, moreso, a declaration of oir intention to rule our destiny. Over the years we have faced many challenges. On each occasion, the resilence of the Guyanese people have kept our nation strong.

Today, our sovereignty over our Essequibo region is threatened by our neighbour to the west. We will face this challenge together. A judicial process to bring final resolution to the border controversy was initiated under the APNU-AFC Coalition government and we are confident of a legal victory in our favour.

Since the discovery of oil in commercial quantities in 2015, Guyana’s fortunes have seen unprecedented growth commencing with one of the fastest ramp-ups for a new oil-producing country. This was driven by strong collaboration between the operators; Exxon Mobil and its partners in the Stabroek Block and the Coalition government that provided an enabling environment and the legal platform for the new industry. The global average of nine years for a country to move from discovery to production was reduced by almost half in one of the fastest ramp-ups among oil-producing nations.

Now, as the fastest growing economy globally, Guyana’s future is at a turning point; will our wealth drive prosperity for the Guyanese people or, will it divide us, resulting in a failed state as the people of other oil wealthy nations have suffered.

As we observe our 55th Anniversary as a Republic, we must resolve that our people will move forward undivided. We must ensure a just and equitable society, where each citizen has the opportunity to a fair share of the National pie, where our young people are challenged and supported to reach beyond their dreams and where a man’s destiny is defined not by the texture of his hair, colour of his skin. Our future is upon us. Better Must Come!

Cultural diversity, peaceful co-existence hallmarks of over 5 decades as a Republic – ERC

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) extends greetings to all Guyanese on the 55th year – our emerald anniversary as a Republic.

As Guyana observes this significant milestone and reflects on its social progress and cultural development, the society is replete with examples of a growing potpourri and ‘melting pot’ that is uniquely Guyanese. We share and enjoy our culinary delights and cuisine, and the ERC recognizes that admixture, among others, continues to enrich our identity as ‘One People’ living in a multi-cultural homeland.

This year’s theme “Expressing our Culture and Creativity as One Guyana” gives perspective and reverberates with our shared cultural diversity and peaceful co-existence remind us of the extensive advances and resilience our people demonstrated and gained for five and a half decades as a Republic. The Commission is unanimous that our cultural gains and freedoms have helped to shape what it means to be truly Guyanese.

The Commission encourages all Guyanese to participate in the revelry of Mashramani or connect with friends and family to observe fifty-five years as a nation. The ERC’s mandate to promote peace, respect and harmony augurs well for opening the way to exciting new possibilities on this anniversary and beyond for our young nation.

Happy Republic Day from the Ethnic Relations Commission!

GAWU calls for unity on Guyana’s 55th Republic Anniversary

As Guyana marks its 55th Republic Day, the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) extends warm greetings to all Guyanese citizens on this significant occasion. This day allows us to reflect on our collective journey towards national independence, self-determination, and development.

While we acknowledge the progress made since attaining republican status, GAWU emphasises the importance of remaining mindful of the ongoing challenges faced by the working class within our nation. Recent years have witnessed notable economic growth, and we seek to share that in our nation’s patrimony.

Such questions revolve around a decent standard of living and improvements to the well-being and welfare of Guyanese. We recognise these matters are receiving active attention from the government.

On this Republic Day, we also advocate for unity across all sectors of society, particularly emphasising solidarity among the working people of Guyana. Our union firmly believes that genuine national progress will only be realised when every Guyanese, irrespective of their background, can partake in the wealth our nation has rightfully earned.

Both the government and private sector must acknowledge workers’ crucial role in shaping our country’s future. GAWU remains steadfast in its support for fair wages, improved working conditions, and safeguarding all workers’ rights.

As Guyana looks toward the future, the needs and aspirations of the working class must be prioritised to foster an inclusive society where everyone can flourish.

GAWU underscores that true freedom and progress extend beyond mere symbolism on this celebratory occasion. There are lived experiences for every Guyanese individual, and we are called to continue striving for a society characterised by justice, equality, and shared prosperity.

Let us come together in the spirit of Mashramani, celebrating our history and the promise of a brighter and more equitable future for generations yet to come. Together, we can build a Guyana where no one is left behind.

Wishing all Guyanese a joyous and meaningful Republic Day!

GTUC honours tireless efforts of those who fought for Guyana’s Republic status

As Guyana celebrates 55 years of republican status, the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) stands proud in honouring the tireless efforts of those who fought to break free from the shackles of colonial oppression. The legacy of our nation’s struggle for self-determination began long before February 23, 1970, when the final yoke of domination was broken. It traces back to 1763, when the great Cuffy – our National Hero led the rebellion against colonial forces, embodying the resistance of the oppressed in their fight for freedom and dignity.

The dream for an independent and prosperous Guyana has been passed down through generations of workers, both unionised and non-unionised, who have fought valiantly for the rights of all citizens. Our forebears knew that economic independence, social justice, and dignity were the pillars of true self-determination.

Workers across the country – in bauxite, sugar, teaching, health, and other sectors – have always been at the forefront of the struggle for a better life, not only for themselves but for the nation as a whole…

As we reflect on our journey from colonial rule to republicanism, we must remain vigilant. Our forebears struggled for freedom, and now it is our turn to protect and safeguard the gains they bequeathed to us. The struggle for self-determination is ongoing. It is incumbent upon all of us – workers, unions, and citizens – to continue fighting for a Guyana where the fruits of our labour benefit all, where social justice and equality are upheld, and where the working class has a voice in shaping the future of this country.

Let us continue the fight for a Guyana that values its people, its workers, and its future. We owe it to our forebears, and we owe it to ourselves, to ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain.

Happy 55th Republic Day, Guyana!

