Mentally-ill man arrested for stealing businessman’s vehicle

A 25-year-old man who suffers from a mental illness was taken into police custody after he reportedly stole a $1.9M motorcar belonging to a 42-year-old businessman of Bushy Park, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

Reports are that at around 15:00hrs on Tuesday, the businessman parked his Toyota Spacio in his yard, leaving the keys in ignition, before he ventured upstairs into his house.

Shortly afterwards, he returned to the yard to discover that the motorcar was missing.

As such, he contacted the police. Acting on information received, ranks went to Vergenoegen, West Coast Demerara, where the vehicle was found.

It was parked in front of a home at McWatt Street Vergenoegen. Contact was then made with a man who was lying in a hammock in the said yard; the man immediately admitted to taking the car. He was told of the allegation, cautioned, and taken into custody.

Further investigations revealed that the suspect is a patient at Dr Bhiro Harry’s clinic at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

The victim later arrived on the scene and identified the vehicle which was handed over to him. However, damages were seen to the front left side bumper and fender.