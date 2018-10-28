Mental patient escapes from GPHC, headbutts officer

A mental patient was this afternoon recaptured moments after escaping from the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

According to the security officer who pursued and recaptured Standley Mathews, originally of Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD), the man jumped the fence of the GPHC in his bid to escape.

The incident occurred just before 13:00h.

However, after being recaptured, Matthews reportedly headbutted a Police Officer who had reported to the scene.

The mental patient was heard yelling “they are trying to inject me! I am not mad!

He was later placed into an ambulance and taken back to the hospital.