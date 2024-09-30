Men wanted for alleged adduction of “Bricks” surrender; police hunt others

As police intensify their search for Joshua David also called ‘Bricks’ who was allegedly abducted on Thursday, two of the men who were wanted for the crime surrendered on Monday.

Osafo Peters called ‘Saddest’ from William Street, Kitty Georgetown surrendered to the police in the company of his lawyer.

Alpha Poole, 28, from Lot 127 D’Aguiar Park, East Bank Demerara (EBD) also surrendered.

They were among five persons for whom the police had issued wanted bulletins.

The others are Aaron Alleyne, known as “Cats”, from West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Wayne Barker, 34, from Lot ‘G’ Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown and Dwayne Griffith, 26, from Lot 68 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

According to reports, David was ambushed outside the New Thriving Chinese Restaurant on Main Street, Georgetown and forced into a car allegedly by the group of suspects while he was out purchasing food with a friend.

Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage captured the suspects arriving on motorcycles and in a car, before swiftly overpowering David and fleeing the scene. The vehicle was last seen heading north along Main Street before turning onto Lamaha Street and making its way toward the East Coast of Demerara (ECD).

Following the abduction, authorities have issued wanted bulletins for the suspects and are appealing to the public for any information that could assist in locating them. Investigators continue to follow leads, and the search for both David and his captors remains ongoing.

On Saturday evening, the Police said between 15:00h and 19:00h, acting on information received, Senior Police Officers and other ranks from Regional Divisions 4A (Georgetown) and 4C ECD, carried out searches in the Buxton Backlands for David.

“The Police team utilised drones during the search, but nothing of evidential value was found. The search for Joshua David continues,” the Police said.

Meanwhile, when contacted late Monday, Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum related that a team of detectives returned to the area on Monday but came out empty handed. He added that the team is exploring all leads with the hope of finding David.

