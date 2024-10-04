Men remanded for abduction of Joshua David

Two men accused of abducting Joshua David, also known as ‘Bricks,’ were remanded to prison today.

Alpha Poole and Osafo Peters appeared before Magistrate Faith Magusty at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Friday, where they were jointly charged under the Kidnapping Act, Chapter 10:05.

They were not required to enter a plea to the indictable charges.

Both men, represented by attorneys Glen Hanoman and Everton Singh-Lammy, were seeking bail.

But their lawyers argued that there was no solid evidence connecting Poole and Peters to the September 26 abduction, noting that neither had been captured on CCTV footage from the scene.

Hanoman also emphasised that the duo had willingly surrendered to the police, demonstrating their willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

However, the prosecution opposed bail, citing eyewitness accounts that allegedly placed the two men at the scene of the crime. The prosecutor also raised concerns that, if released, the men might flee or tamper with evidence, especially since the victim is now believed to be dead.

Magistrate McGusty granted the prosecution one week to produce evidence linking the men to the abduction and the case will be called again on October 11.

In the meantime, the duo was remanded.

The charges come after a tumultuous legal battle earlier in the day. Poole and Peters were initially released from police custody after Justice Nicole Pierre ruled that they had been unlawfully detained for more than 72 hours without being charged.

Attorney Singh-Lammy, who secured their release, warned that he would seek contempt charges if the police pursued charges after the High Court’s ruling. Nevertheless, the men were brought to court and charged hours later.

The abduction of Joshua David, captured on CCTV, occurred on Thursday evening when he was forced into a vehicle outside New Thriving Restaurant on Main Street, Georgetown. The suspects, arriving on motorcycles and in a car, were last seen driving toward the East Coast of Demerara.

Police had also issued a wanted bulletin for Aaron Alleyne, known as “Cats”, from West Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Wayne Barker, 34, from Lot ‘G’ Norton Street, Lodge, Georgetown and Dwayne Griffith, 26, from Lot 68 William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

A sixth suspect, 36-year-old Damion Barlow, is also wanted.

This publication understands that the men have since surrendered to police.

