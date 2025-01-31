Men remanded after cutlass attack on cops

Three men were on Thursday remanded when then appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.

The trio was charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Kadon Singh, 22, of Fouls Village, Renaldo Alder, 20, of Seafield Village and Antonio Abrams, 21, of Paradise Village pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Abrams was also charged with resisting arrest.

Police Prosecutor Corporal Garfield Edwards told the court that on January 28, the trio, armed with cutlasses, attacked three armed police officers.

On the day in question, during the children’s costume parade which was talking place at Latchman Singh Secondary at Bushlot, WCB, the trio, reportedly referred to as the Belladrum gang, was in confrontation with another gang from Lovely Lass, and gunshots were fired in the air.

The police were summoned and the anti-crime patrol responded.

When the three officers arrived, the Lovely Lass gang fled the scene while the Belladrum gang decided to confront the officers.

The police were able to summon backup, and a patrol from Weldad Police Station arrived while the trio were still engaging the police, leading to their subsequent apprehension and arrest.

After refusing bail, Magistrate Mohabir ordered that the accused return to court on February 13.

