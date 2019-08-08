Men freed of unlicensed firearm charge

Two men who were charged with the possession of an illegal firearm were freed of the offence by Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

Jason Augustine, 20, and Mark Bobb-Semple, 24, had pleaded not guilty to the charge during their first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that on October 12, 2018, a Croal Street, Georgetown, they had in their possession a 9mm pistol when they were not the holders of a firearm license.

At the conclusion of the trial today, the Magistrate ruled that, after going through the entirety of the evidence, the court was of the opinion that insufficient evidence was presented. Hence, she dismissed the matter against the men.

It was reported that on the day in question, Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) ranks, acting on information, intercepted motorcar PNN 5156, which at the time was driven by Bobb-Semple with Augustine in the passenger seat. A search was conducted and the weapon was found in the backseat of the car.

Both men were out on bail pending the hearing and determination of the trial.