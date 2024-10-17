Men charged for killing pet dog

A US citizen is among two persons charged for killing a pet dog.

The duo appeared before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Khemraj Ramdass, 71, a US citizen and of Number Village Corentyne Berbice and Farad Jarawan, 25, a carpenter of Number 64 Village Corentyne, Berbice are charged under section 176 (1) a of Summary Jurisdiction Act Chapter 8:02 as amended by Act #10 of 1998.

It is alleged that they killed a dog belonging to Gomatie Kooardeo of Number 63 Village, Corentyne on October 11, at Number 63 Village.

The charge is animal cruelty committed on Gomatie Kooardeo.

When the case was called and the charge was initially read, it claimed that the animal was State-owned, however, Kooardeo told the court that the animal was her pet and not a stray.

She said that there was also a post-mortem report by a veterinary officer and that was given to the police.

The Magistrate asked for the case to be adjourned and the prosecution made the necessary amendments.

When those were made and the charge re-read, the two pleaded not guilty.

The court was told that the defendants cut the animal’s neck and then threw its body into a nearby canal.

The Prosecutor Corporal Fiona Simson told the court that Ramdass admitted to killing the animal and there was an eyewitness.

She objected to the defendants being granted bail saying that one of them is a flight risk.

However, Attorney-at-law Rodwell Jagmohand representing the two, argued that they were both granted station bail and attended court.

He said Ramdass has been in the country since July and will only leave to upkeep his citizenship or for medical reasons.

Before setting bail, the Magistrate said the charges carry a 6-month jail term and a $15,000 fine.

Bail was set at $120,000 each.

They have to return in October 23, for a police progress report and in October 30, for trial.

