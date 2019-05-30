Men charged for killing friend, dumping body in pit latrine

Two men were Wednesday charged for murdering their friend and dumping his body in a pit latrine at Tassawini, North West District in Region One (Barima-Waini).

Leroy McKentire, 41, of Port Kaituma and Rayon Robert, 18, of Tassawini appeared before Chief Magistrate (ag) Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates Courts.

The charge stated that the men, between May 17- 22, 2019, murdered 25-year-old Darvin David.

Police Prosecutor Shellon Daniels in her submission to the court related that on May 17 the two accused and David were at a shop in Tassawini consuming alcohol when an argument ensued.

The shop owner intervened and chased the men out of his shop. David left the shop in the company of McKentire and Roberts and was not seen again, the prosecutor said.

Villagers in the area launched a search for the missing man and he was found in a pit latrine with stab wounds to his neck.

McKentire and Roberts were arrested by the police and allegedly confessed to stabbing David and dumping his body in the pit latrine.

Prosecutor Daniels told the court that the police are currently on the hunt for a third suspect, who is involved in the murder. The duo was remanded to prison and the case will continue on July 2.