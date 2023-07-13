Members of PSC sworn in by Pres. Ali

The members of the Public Service Commission (PSC) were on Thursday sworn in by President Dr. Irfaan Ali who reiterated that their role is critical to the development of a reliable, efficient, and transparent public sector needed amid Guyana’s ongoing transformation.

The newly appointed PSC members are Manniram Prashad, Maurice Gajadhar, Melcita Bovell, Chandrawati Ramson, Mohandatt Goolsarran, and Janice Bowen.

The Commission is a constitutional body responsible for overseeing the Public Service in Guyana, with its composition and functions outlined in Articles 200 to 205, as stated in Article 135(1) of the Constitution.

While congratulating the new members on their three-year appointment, President Ali advised them on their duties and reassured them of the Government’s support.

“The newly sworn-in members of the Commission are tasked with an important responsibility to ensure that the public service is populated by persons who possess the necessary skills, knowledge, and experience to service the people and propel the country’s development,” Ali said.

He further took note of the Commission’s importance as the country undergoes rapid transformation, and the public sector too advances technologically.

“In the direction, our country is going–in a massive transformation–transparency, accountability, efficiency, reliance, and credibility of our public sector is very important,” Ali said.

The President added that the government is in turn moving aggressively to implement a menu of measures to ensure the public service has better standards of living and increased access to opportunities.

In ensuring the high quality and efficiency of public service, the President disclosed the Cabinet’s plans to establish basic standards across all public services as well as a central mechanism for monitoring these services.

The long-awaited swearing-in of this new PSC now paves the way for the full complement of members of the Judicial Service Commission (JDC) and the Police Service Commission.

As mandated, the PSC consists of six members; three of whom are appointed by the President after consultation with the Leader of the Opposition, two of whom are nominated by the National Assembly, and the remaining member is nominated by the President, at his discretion.

