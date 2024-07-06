Members consulted on 2024-2026 proposal for salary increases – GTU

See full statement from the Guyana Teachers Union on the new Multi-Year Agreement with the Ministry of Education:

Timeframe Agreement for Multi-Year Agreement

The Guyana Teachers” Union presented a new proposal covering the period 2024-2026. This was based on consultations with members. With the two sides agreeing on the timeframe, bilateral talks will begin between the two parties on July 1 1, 2024, at 10:30hrs.

The GTU wishes to thank members for their resilience, support, and commitment throughout the process. We believe that the members’ wishes must) be respected at all times and that a speedy resolution is in the best interest of all Guyanese.

The union assures its members and the general public that our negotiating team is well-positioned to present a strong case for increased salaries and other benefits to our members.

--- ---