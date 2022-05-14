Melanie man hospitalised after being shot

Detectives in Regional Police Division 4 ‘C’ (East Coast Demerara) are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting of a 44-year-old man on Friday night.

Injured is Kevin Phillips, a mason of Melanie, ECD, who was shot to his abodmen sometime around 22:20 hrs at Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD.

An eyewitness told the police that he was driving along Bachelor’s Adventure Middle Road when he noticed Phillips sitting on the western half of the street on a culvert.

“The eyewitness further stated he then saw the male suspect ran up to the victim and pointed what appeared to be a handgun, and he heard a single loud explosion, suspected to be a gunshot,” the police said.

After firing the shot, the suspect then fled the area west through a cross street.

Meanwhile, the injured man was immediately rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital by the eyewitness, where he underwent surgery for the gunshot wound.

Police investigations are ongoing.