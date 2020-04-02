Melanie man accused of trafficking narcotics granted bail

0

Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Wednesday, granted 41-year-old Richard Pillay bail when he appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on a trafficking in narcotics charge.

Pillay, of Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD), denied the charge which read that on July 16, 2019, at Norton Street, Lodge, he had in his possession two kilograms (4.4 pounds) of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Richard Innis told the court that Police ranks, acting on information, went to a restaurant on Norton Street, Georgetown, where they saw Pillay and requested to search his belongings.

According to the Prosecutor, during the search, the drug was found in a haversack the defendant was carrying. The prosecution is contending that the man admitted to ownership of the drug.

The Prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds that the defendant failed to comply with orders. According to the prosecution, Pillay was charged and released on station bail, and was ordered to report to the said station; however, the defendant never returned.

Police only recently apprehended Pillay and placed him before the court. He was, nonetheless, released on $75,000 bail.

As a condition of bail, he was ordered to report to the narcotics branch of the Guyana Police Force once per week until the conclusion of the case. The matter was adjourned to April 22, 2020.

