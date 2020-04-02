RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Recent Articles
Caretaker gov’t sold prime State lands to APNU/AFC financier days before March 2 polls
Finance Minister Winston Jordan, just days before the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, turned over to Brian Tiwarie’s BK Marine Inc. ownership...
COVID-19: The pandemic is about to devastate the developing world
Reprinted from the Washington Post (By Brian Klaas, Global Opinions contributor) Covid-19 is about to overload health-care systems in Italy, France, Spain, Britain and the...
Melanie man accused of trafficking narcotics granted bail
Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, on Wednesday, granted 41-year-old Richard Pillay bail when he appeared before her at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on a trafficking...
US moves warships against Venezuela’s Maduro …raises ante for democratic regime change
In its years long effort to return democratic governance to Venezuela following last week’s indictment against Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, the United States has...
Carter Center says Ulita Moore’s case proves attempt to frustrate electoral process
Control of Guyana’s newfound oil wealth is in the midst of the electoral impasse that faces the nation following “the mother of all elections”,...
Guyana records 4th coronavirus death
Guyana confirms fourth COVID-19 death. Caretaker Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence, this evening confirmed a fourth death in Guyana from COVID-19. The deceased is a...
BREAKING: Guyana records 3rd COVID-19 death
Caretaker Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence this afternoon confirmed that the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Guyana has moved to 3. Ms....
‘People’s patience running thin,’ Nandlall says of GECOM’s decision to further delay meeting
Attorney for the Peoples Progressive Party/ Civic, Anil Nandlall, on Wednesday, roasted the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) over what he calls, further delays, to...
Zeelugt security guard found dead at workplace
The lifeless body of 43-year-old Mohammed Zaheer, a security guard employed at the Krishna Mangal and Sons Lumber Yard, was discovered floating in a...
Coalition continues to advance ‘false narrative of victory’ despite court ruling – PPP
The Peoples Progressive Party (PPP), on Wednesday, slammed the A Partnership for National Unity/Alliance For Change (APNU/AFC) Coalition for "peddling misinformation and advancing the...