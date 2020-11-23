Meeting from which ‘fake’ Board Note emanated never occurred – NICIL

See below statement from NICIL:

NICIL refers to the response of Colvin Heath-London to the Press Release issued by NICIL in relation to an alleged forged document purporting to be part of NICIL’s Board Meeting minutes and records.

The said receipts attached to Mr. London’s response were drawn up and issued by NICIL’s Accounts Clerk upon being directly instructed to so do by Mr. London while he was Chief Executive Officer (Ag) of NICIL in July 2020.

The said Accounts Clerk has already given a statement to this effect to the Guyana Police Force. Additionally, it has not gone unnoticed that the decision contained in the alleged forged ‘Board Note’ is being attributed to Mr. Horace James, former Chief Executive Officer of NICIL who is now deceased.

It should also be noted that the members of the Board of Directors of NICIL in January 2018 at the time the alleged ‘Board Note’ was created were Dr. Maurice Odle, Mr. Oswald Barnes, Mr. Berkley Wickham, Ms. Sonya Roopnauth, and Mr. Joseph Harmon. However, only Mr. Horace James (deceased), Mr. Colvin Heath-London, and Director Joseph Harmon were present as per the alleged Board Note. It must be emphasized that in January 2018, neither Mr. Horace James (deceased) nor Mr. Colvin Heath-London were Directors of NICIL.

For all intents and purposes and based on all the records at NICIL duly examined, the meeting from which this purported Board Note allegedly emanated never occurred.