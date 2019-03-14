Medical Council to probe death of children at GPHC

The Medical Council of Guyana – a regulatory body – will be launching an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of three juvenile cancer patients at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

GPHC recently concluded its own probe into the matter, which found that the medical personnel did not follow the established protocol in administering drugs to the three children, who died earlier this year.

“We have not received the report but we have asked for the report from GPHC and we are expecting that soon…there has to be certain investigation I would believe because on our part we still have to look into the matter,” explained Dr Navin Rambarran, Chairman of the Council.

Parents and other activists have been calling for the suspension of medical licenses from those doctors responsible for the deaths of seven-year-old Curwayne Edwards on January 14 and three-year-old Roshini Seegobin on January 18 and six-year-old Sharezer Mendonca on January 24.

Family members of little Mendonca has since indicated their intention to sue the GPHC.