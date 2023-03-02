Mechanics embrace new challenge of repairing electric vehicles

By: Tassia Dickenson

With years of experience under their belts, two mechanics who would have undergone training to repair electric vehicles, are looking forward to the new challenges ahead as more Guyanese take the lead in importing these greener modes of transportation.

Joshua Lynch, 33, and Carlus Lyte, 29, were among 25 mechanics and auto electricians who were trained by the Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) on conducting repairs and maintenance of electric vehicles, through an initiative supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

Lynch, who has been a mechanic for about a decade, told INews that repairing electric vehicles is a completely different ballgame from what he was accustomed with in regards to motor vehicles.

“It’s a little more complex, you have to observe all safety precautions, you have to be in…an isolated area, and before you start any work on the electric vehicle, you have to turn it off…isolate the capacitor, isolate the vehicle…[and] label the area that you’re working. You have to wear your safety from head to toe,” the mechanic, who also works with a private company, explained.

Lynch has dreams of one day owning his own garage and as such, he ensured he properly certified himself in the field.

“I started [Guyana Technical Institute], I started that lowest course that they have there, that is motor vehicle repair, then I did engine system. I got my own vehicle so…what I learned from [GTI] and other places, I decided to practice on my own. And I continued to grow in the field,” Lynch explained.

Though he has not repaired any electric vehicles outside of the training initiative, the mechanic is hoping to soon put his newfound knowledge to the test.

There are currently some 168 electric vehicles traversing the country’s roadways and government projects many more to be imported, given the high incentives and cost-effective nature of these vehicles.

A plus of owning electric vehicles, however, is its low maintenance /repair feature. In fact, Lynch explained that most electric vehicles are maintenance-free for the first 3-4 years of use, according to manufacturers.

Moreover, he shared that repairs are known to be costly, especially when it comes to importing parts in the country.

Lynch, nevertheless, is determined to expand his expertise. He noted too that with many trial-and-error moments, he constantly learns from his mistakes and gets better time and time again.

Meanwhile, Lyte also shared with this publication that repairing electric vehicles can be expensive for the owners and moreover, that it is a complex undertaking.

But like Lynch, he is also up for the challenge.

“I’m always up for a challenge, the EV vehicles…you have to be very, very careful, safety is number one,” he stressed.

He noted too that despite being costly to repair, there are many benefits that come with owning electric vehicles including being cheaper on the pockets and being environmentally-friendly.

Reflecting on how he started his career, Lyte shared that he was taught by a family friend when he was younger. After being trained by that person, he got certified and attended the Guyana Industrial Training Centre (GITC) and the Guyana Technical Institute (GTI). Lyte has been a mechanic for over 15 years and is currently employed at the GEA.

The Guyana Government is moving to put the necessary infrastructure in place to encourage more persons to utilise electric vehicles.

This includes the installation of six public charging stations at strategic locations across the country: Giftland Mall on the East Coast of Demerara; Little Rock Suites in New Amsterdam, Berbice; Big Kiss Parking Lot in Parika; Amazonia Mall, East Bank Demerara; the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri, and outside of the GEA office on Quamina Street, Georgetown.

Last year, a US$141,199.38 contract was awarded to Jamaica-based Flash Motors Company Limited to procure and install the six public EV charging stations.

Meanwhile, in addition to the infrastructure to encourage the use of EVs in Guyana, the Government has recently announced the removal of taxes on the importation of electric vehicles as one of the measures in Budget 2023.

The removal of the Value Added Tax (VAT) on electric vehicles applies to new (less than four years old) electric motor vehicles – not hybrid – of any power rating.

Further, to support the investment decision of businesses to switch to more environmentally friendly vehicles, a further increase in the writing down allowance applicable to all-electric motor vehicles to 50 per cent annually has been implemented.

These measures are in keeping with the Guyana Government’s commitment towards development along a low-carbon development pathway.

Unlike combustion vehicles, electric vehicles are propelled by electromagnetism and propelled by an electric motor. It is charged using electricity, eliminating oil changes and other features distinct to gasoline or diesel vehicles.

GEA Head Mahender Sharma had recently explained that based on currently electricity prices, it costs about US$0.04 per kilometer when compared to US$10 per kilometer if gasoline or diesel is used.

“And just imagine when we lower the cost of electricity by 50%, what that number looks like for e-mobility.”

