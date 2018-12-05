Mechanic remanded for possession of unlicenced firearm

A 25-year-old mechanic of Lot 197 Cummings Street, Georgetown was remanded to prison on Wednesday by Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore after he denied the charge of possession of an unlicenced firearm.

The defendant, Khayyam Ahmad denied the charge which stated that on December 1, 2018, at South Road, he had in his possession a .32 pistol without being the licenced firearm holder at the time.

Defence Attorney, George Thomas in a bail application told the court that the illegal weapon was not found in the possession of his client but rather in the vulcanizing shop where he is employed.

However, Police Prosecutor, Warren Thornhill objected to the defendant being granted bail citing the nature and seriousness of the offence.

The prosecution’s case contended that on the day in question, the defendant was engaged in an argument with a Police Constable unknowingly at the place of employment. Ahmad reportedly got annoyed after which he went and armed himself with a gun.

It was further stated that a customer present at the time of the altercation alerted the said defendant that it was a police rank he was arguing with.

Ahmad allegedly then fled and hid the weapon at the back of the said vulcanizing shop, he was however arrested and charged for the present offence.

As a result, Magistrate Azore upheld the prosecution’s submission and remanded the defendant to prison until December 19, 2018.