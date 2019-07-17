Mechanic remanded for possession of high-powered weapon

A 32-year-old motorcycle mechanic was today remanded to prison for the illegal possession of a high-powered weapon.

Devon Atkinson, known as “Wild Buck”, of Kitty, Georgetown, pleaded not guilty to the charge when he appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Providence Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged that on July 14, 2019 at Linden/Soekdyke Highway, he had a Bushmaster Carbon 15 AR 15 Pistol in his possession, though he was not a licensed firearm holder.

Atkinson was represented by Attorney-at-Law Siand Dhurjon who made a bail application on behalf of his client.

According to facts presented, on the day in question, the defendant was observed by police officers pulling out the weapon from his backpack at an event outside of Splashmin’s Resort.

The officer alleged that Atkinson discharged several sounds in the air.

Magistrate Latchman remanded the man to prison and adjourned the matter for August 6, 2019.