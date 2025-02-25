Mechanic drowns in Demerara River

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a 26-year-old man in the Demerara River on Monday.

Dead is Vishal Narine, a mechanic of Land of Canaan, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Reports are that the man, who was reportedly intoxicated, jumped into the river following an argument with family members.

This publication understands that the man had been asking his relatives for money to purchase alcohol but they refused to give him.

As such, he reportedly ran towards to river and jumped overboard from a wharf.

Family members and other persons from the area attempted to rescue the man but their efforts proved futile.

His body is still to be recovered.

Editor’s Note: This article previously stated that the victim was a labourer. It has since been amended to state that he was a mechanic.

