Mechanic charged for defrauding customer

A mechanic of Fourth Street Campbellvile, Georgetown found himself in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Thursday after being accused of defrauding one of his customers.

Adrian Cole, 35, of pleaded guilty to the charge but explained that he is willing to refund the virtual complainant in full if he is given the opportunity.

As such after taking that into consideration, Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan placed Cole on bail in the sum of $20,000 providing that he makes payment arrangement with the victim.

It is alleged that between September 29 and October 6, 2017 at Campbellville, Georgetown while being solely entrusted by Harvey Suddand with $325,000 to purchase a vehicle transmission he converted same to his own use and benefits.

According to police facts, the customer is the owner of a pick-up and had given money on separate occasions to purchase the transmission to fix his vehicle.

Cole allegedly collected the money but failed to purchase the transmission. As such the matter was reported to the Kitty Police Station where an investigation was carried out and the mechanic was subsequently arrested and charged.

In court on Thursday the defendant informed the court that he had already began to repay the money. According to him he had already repaid more than 2/3 of the amount.

However, the customer indicated that they were negotiating an agreement when the mechanic disappeared without making any other payment arrangement.

The mechanic was ordered to return to court on March 28.