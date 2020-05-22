Mechanic arraigned for causing death of female cyclist

A Georgetown mechanic was on Thursday arraigned for the death of 39-year-old Raquel Edwards of Levi Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on May 16,2020.

Thirty-four-year-old Sasenarine Jairam, of Stevedore Housing Scheme, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Peter Hugh, who read to him four charges.

Police stated that on May 16, 2020, in the vicinity of the New Amsterdam Hospital, being the driver of PNN 3631, he drove the motor car in a dangerous manner thus causing the death of the mother of two. He was also charged for failing to render assistance, failing to stop after an accident, and breach of the curfew restrictions.

He was released on $300,000 bail for the causing of death charge, $15,000 for failing to render assistance, $15,000 for driving in a dangerous manner, and $15,000 for breaching the curfew restrictions.

Jairam will make his next court appearance on June 16.