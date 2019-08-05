Mechanic allegedly burnt to death by employer

Police in Berbice are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 47-year-old mechanic, who was allegedly set on fire by his employer.

The dead man has been identified as 47-year-old Paulder Persaud of Number 2 Village East Canje, Berbice.

The now dead man was reportedly set alight on July 1, but died on July 20 while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

Leon Persaud, brother of the dead man told INews that while he does not know the circumstances surrounding his brother’s death, he was made to understand that there was an apparent disagreement between the mechanic and his employer, over money.

The employer reportedly owed the mechanic money for a job he had done. In the middle of the argument, the employer allegedly threw gasoline on him and set him on fire.

On the other hand, the employer has related another story of what took place. Nevertheless, he was arrested, questioned and later released.

There are reports that the police were able to obtain CCTV footage which reportedly captured a part of the incident. Following the death of Persaud on July 20, it was revealed that the device with the CCTV footage was formatted and the footage erased.

Investigations are ongoing.