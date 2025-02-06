M&CC workers get 10% retroactive salary increase for 2024, 8% for 2025

The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) and the Guyana Local Government Officers Union (GLGOU), today signed a Memorandum of Agreement, ensuring substantial wage and salary increases, along with additional benefits, for M&CC employees in 2024 and 2025.
Under the agreement, employees will receive a 10 per cent retroactive wage and salary increase for 2024, to be paid on or before March 31, 2025.
Additionally, an 8 per cent retroactive wage and salary increase for 2025 will take effect from January 2025 and will be disbursed by July 31, 2025.
The agreement was finalised in the presence of Chief Labour Officer, Mr. Dhaneshwar Deonarine, at the Ministry of Labour’s boardroom, marking a significant step toward improved compensation and benefits for municipal employees.
Alfred Mentore, Mayor of Georgetown, Candace Nelson, Town Clerk of M&CC, Kimberly Porter, President of GLGOU, among other officials, were present at the signing.
