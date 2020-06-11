M&CC gets $7.9M worth in items to help fight COVID-19

The Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) on Wednesday contributed over $7.9 Million (US$38,000) worth in essential items to the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) to assist its effort in alleviating the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

Country Representative, Dr. William Adu-Krow said his Office is pleased to lend support, particularly under such circumstances. The kind gesture, he noted, was realised following requests by the Public Health Minister and subsequently City Mayor Ubraj Narine.

Among the donations were chemical respirators, rubberised boots, safety goggles, gloves, hand washing sinks and mist blower -SR420.

Several social distancing floor markers and vinyl posters, along with self-quarantine vinyl posters with COIVD-19 message and two billboards which were established at Stabroek and Bourda markets, were also donated to support the public awareness efforts.

At the handing over ceremony held in the Council’s Chambers, Dr. Adu-Krow noted: “this is only the beginning” of the support for the municipality. He informed those present that the global health entity plans to build and strengthen its relationship with the City Council.

Dr. Adu-Krow stressed that it essential for the City Council to be equipped with the necessary gear to tackle the virus since a large majority of Guyanese traverse its thoroughfares on daily.

Expressing thanks on behalf of M&CC, Mayor Narine stated that the donation will assist the council in expanding its sanitisation efforts in several markets and public spaces within Georgetown. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]