M&CC gets $57M from Govt …to be spent on community projects

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) was gifted with a sum of $57 million by Central Government to do some works in local communities.

Town Clerk, Royston King, today told media operatives that there were plans to allocate $75 million of the total $200 million that would be given by the Government for community projects. However, the Council has received $57,688,022 to begin those works.

King posited that while those monies will be spent on the rehabilitation, there are certain criteria that were agreed upon by the Council as it relates to the disbursement, management, completion and evaluation of the works.

He noted that a special committee was appointed to spearhead these operations. The committee comprises of the Mayor, Patricia Chase-Green; the Finance Committee Chairman, Oscar Clarke; Chairman of the City Works Committee, Phillip Smith; City Engineer, Colvern Venture and the City Treasurer, Sharon Harry-Munroe.

He explained that the projects should be examined and approved in writing by the committee and upon request by contractors; a mobilisation of 10 percent of the total project estimate would be given to assist with the ejection of resources to commence works within the targeted communities.

Additionally, residents of the communities would be required to assist the contractors with manual labour to get the work completed.

“Fifty percent of the work force where manual labour is required should be made up of residents of the communities where the works are executed,” King stated.