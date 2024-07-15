Mazaruni River boat collision: Police, MARAD join search for missing men

A group of police ranks and an officer of the Maritime Administration (MARAD) have joined family members in searching for Troy Anthony Joseph, 35, and Cranston Davidson, 43, both from Agatash Village, Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), who went missing during a boat collision on July 5 in the Mazaruni River.

Frustrated family members of the two missing men recently told this publication that they were not getting any help from the police in looking for Davidson and Joseph.

See below for a statement from the Police Force today on the matter:

𝗠𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿𝘂𝗻𝗶 𝗥𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗽

Relative to a River Mishap resulting in the disappearance of three (3) persons, namely: Oswald Hudson (Jnr) called Sadie, Troy Joseph and Cranston Davidson, on the 6th, 09th and 10th July 2024, Police ranks along with the Maritime Officer for Regional Police Division #7, conducted searches in the Mazaruni and Essequibo rivers for the remaining two missing persons, Cranston Davidson, age 43 of Agatash Village, Bartica and Troy Joseph, age 35 yrs of Agatash Village, Bartica, to no avail. As of 09:30 hrs today, a dedicated team of policemen led by Inspector Crawford, in collaboration with Mr Melville from the Maritime Administration, departed from Bartica Police Station. They are currently in the Essequibo River, conducting thorough checks in the ongoing search for the two missing persons.

Please Note that the body of Oswald Hudson (Jnr), called ‘Saddie’, was recovered on 2024-07-06 in the Mazaruni River.

