Mazaruni Prison inmate fined $2.5M for possession of over 6lbs of ganja 

John Caesar, a 39-year-old inmate of the Mazaruni Prison, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), has been sentenced to four years imprisonment and fined $2.5M for the possession of over 6lbs of marijuana.

Caesar was busted with the illegal drugs on March 10.

Today, he appeared before Magistrate Crystal Lambert at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court where he was charged with the possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

“He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to four years imprisonment and was also required to pay a fine of $2,587,500,” the Guyana Police Force said in a statement.

On the day in question, prison officials performing duties at the Mazaruni Prison observed Caesar walking towards the security block with a five gallon bottle in his hand.

Though prison officers called out to the inmate, he ignored them and continued walking.

The prison rank caught up to him and enquired about the contents of the bottle he had in his hand but the prisoner claimed that it was water.

The rank then collected the said bottle and escorted the inmate to an office and in his presence, opened the container and found therein a quantity of leaves seeds and stems suspected to be cannabis.

The Bartica Police Station was informed and responded. The marijuana was weighed and amounted to 3010 grams. The inmate was returned to Mazaruni Prison pending the charge which was laid today.