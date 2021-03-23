Mazaruni escapees killed during shootout with police

Two of the four convicted killers who escaped from the Mazaruni Prison on February 16 have been shot dead by police.

They have been identified are Imran Ramsawack and Ryan Jones. A female accomplice who was with the fugitives at the time of the incident was also killed. She is yet to be identified.

The incident occurred at around 20:40hrs on Monday at the Better Hope Backlands, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

In a statement, the Guyana Police Force said its ranks were acting on information received when they proceeded to the fugitives’ hideout.

“The ranks observed that there were three wooden shacks on the field with two partly constructed ones. The Police ranks began clearing the first shack but no one was seen. As the ranks were approaching the second shack, a voice was heard in the third shack and the ranks immediately called out indicating Police,” the statement explained.

Police stated that a man immediately emerged and discharged a round at the ranks and began to run away.

However, the officers returned fire. Two men and a female were wounded while a third man escaped. The wounded eventually succumbed to their injuries.

A sawn-off double barrel shotgun was found at the scene.

Investigations are in progress.

Ramsaywack, of Lot 7 Adelphi Village, East Coast Berbice was sentenced to death after being found guilty of the murder of a United States-based Buxton woman, Samantha Benjamin, in 2015.

Jones, of Bartica, was sentenced to 28 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to the unlawful killing of Timehri mechanic, Puranand Baljit, who was stabbed to death during a robbery at his Madewini home in 2016.

The other two escapees are Kenrick Lyte and Samuel Gouveia.

Lyte, of Grant Good Intent Pomeroon River, was in 2019 was also sentenced to death after being found guilty of the murder of 72-year-old Osmond Fiedtkou.

Gouveia, of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, was in jail for the murder of Santee Solomon in 2015.