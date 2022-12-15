Mayor Narine, MP Duncan get $200K bail after slapped with several charges

Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine and Opposition Member of Parliament Sherod Duncan today made their appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to several charges under Guyana’s Racial Hostility Act.

The duo first appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan to answer to several charges.

The first charge alleges that on December 12 at New Market Street, Mayor Narine and MP Duncan intentionally transmitted a video attempting to excite racial division. They were not required to plead to this charge.

The second charge states that Narine and Duncan, on the same date and location, attempted to incite racial hostility on the ground of race. To this, both Narine and Duncan pleaded not guilty.

The duo was then granted bail in the sum of $100,000 for each count and the matter was adjourned to January 20.

Meanwhile, the pair also stood before Magistrate Clive Nurse at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer to two counts of obstructing the free flow of traffic at New Market Street on December 12. They pleaded not guilty and were released on self-bail.

While protesting against the removal of vendors on New Market Street, Georgetown on Monday evening, Narine descended into making a series of serious accusations against the Guyanese President. Duncan also conducted himself in a similar behaviour.

Narine had gone to area after the Public Works Ministry initiated actions to remove vendors who are occupying spaces along New Market Street, between Thomas and East Streets as of Monday, following notices that they were impeding traffic flow in the vicinity.