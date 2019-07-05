Maverick DeAbrue wanted by police for attacking gay rights activist, Joel Simpson

The Guyana Police Force has issued a wanted bulletin for 29-year-old Maverick DeAbrue for questioning in relation to the attack on Joel Simpson, a gay rights activist.

Simpson, the Managing Director of SASOD, was beaten on June 15, 2019 at Bourda Market, following a party at a popular bar on Main Street.

The men who attacked him were said to have been insulting him at the bar.

Simpson had to be rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was attacked and beaten by six men.

He said a City Constable, who attempted to intervene, was also attacked by the men. He was rescued by market vendors and taken to safety.

Police said anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of DeAbrue is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-1389, 227-2128, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-2603, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940 to 9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.