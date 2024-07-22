Master plan for Silica City completed – Croal

The revolutionary master plan drafted for Silica City, Guyana’s inaugural modern and sustainable project, has been completed, handed over to the Government, and will be unveiled at the International Building Expo slated for August 8-11 at the Guyana National Stadium at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

It had been reported in March that the draft master plan for Silica City was expected to be made public by mid-2024.

Design of the master plan was done by the University of Miami following a request made by the PPP/C Administration.

Contacted on Saturday for a comment on this development, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal confirmed having received the plan, but divulged no further information. Nonetheless, he said the plan would be unveiled in its entirety during the hosting of the International Building Expo.

“They have developed the master plan that caters for different types of activities. Whether it’s for hospitality, recreational in terms of sports tourism, innovation city, and residential areas…and during the Building Expo, you will hear more on this,” Croal stated.

Silica City will be established along the Soesdyke-Linden Highway, where 3,800 acres of land have been set aside for infrastructural work, which is already underway. This includes creating 100 residential/smart homes outfitted with the newest energy-saving technologies.

In addition, space has been earmarked for shopping centres, apartment complexes, condos, hotels, restaurants, green areas, and other facilities.

“Silica City is a reality that is happening before your eyes, and we’re building 100 houses there now and we’re expecting those houses to be completed within another four months. So, by the end of the year, we want to have the first set of persons occupying,” Croal related during a televised programme on Thursday evening.

Silica City aims to address the impacts of climate change and sea level rise, as well as the issues associated with the growth of non-coastal urban settlements. Access to the new city would be easy, as Guyana is already constructing a highway from Mandela to Eccles to provide enhanced access for persons to traverse.

The project, however, is still in the first phase, and the Guyana Government had previously disclosed plans to acquire and develop approximately 10,000 acres of land to further enhance the area.

“Part of the relocation of several persons on Soesdyke-Linden Highway is also being taken into consideration because of the development of the city. So, there are simultaneous activities that are taking place, and persons now have to consolidate where they’re living, because there is future development for them,” Croal added.

--- ---